Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.08. 108,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,757. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

