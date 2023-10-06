Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

