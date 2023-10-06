Audius (AUDIO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $164.36 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

