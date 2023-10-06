B. Riley Trims Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price to $188.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $197.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $3.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 155,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

