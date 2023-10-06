Bank of America Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $11.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 165,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. Research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

