Barclays Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $15.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TROX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 543,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 285,263 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

