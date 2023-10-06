Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.19 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07). Approximately 434,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 119,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

Barkby Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.13 million and a P/E ratio of -124.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.28.

Barkby Group Company Profile

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

