Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.97. 1,881,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

