Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.14. 527,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

