Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.14. The stock had a trading volume of 740,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,391. The stock has a market cap of $375.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

