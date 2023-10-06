Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. 9,630,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,975. The stock has a market cap of $420.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

