Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $515,110.00 and last traded at $521,675.00. Approximately 7,803 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $521,919.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543,342.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $514,082.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,067,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,860,204 shares of company stock valued at $120,074,433 in the last quarter.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

