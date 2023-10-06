BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $649.09. 198,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

