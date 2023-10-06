BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $720.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $820.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

NYSE:BLK traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.31. 304,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,226. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $684.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

