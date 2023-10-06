Brady (NYSE:BRC) PT Raised to $51.00

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Brady stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 90,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

