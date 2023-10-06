Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 531,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,130. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

