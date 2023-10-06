Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 361,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,408. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

