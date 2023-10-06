Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.67. 1,858,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,687. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.