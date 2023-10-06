Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $813,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 490,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,309. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

