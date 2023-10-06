Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9 %

Broadcom stock traded up $15.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $839.38. The company had a trading volume of 510,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $856.23 and its 200-day moving average is $781.36. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

