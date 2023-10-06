BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.71. 202,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 781,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,097,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

