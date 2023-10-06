Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

