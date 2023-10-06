Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.67 million. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,253. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

