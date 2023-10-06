Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

CP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 494,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

