Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 7%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 907,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
