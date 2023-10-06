Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.41.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $93.93. 638,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,158. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

