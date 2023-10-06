CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 35,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

