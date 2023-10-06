Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 7,447 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

