Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,175. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

