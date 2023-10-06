Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.12. 6,988,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,872. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

