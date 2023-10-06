Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

