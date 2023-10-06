Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $149.79. 2,167,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

