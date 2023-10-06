Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.43. 35,994,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,785,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

