Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $63.27. 15,685,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,487. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

