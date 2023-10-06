Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

