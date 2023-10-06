Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,472. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

