Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

