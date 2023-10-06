Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

