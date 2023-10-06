CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 1.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

CK Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.4051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

