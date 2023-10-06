Colin Moorhead Purchases 33,700 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$50,010.80 ($31,854.01).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

Ramelius Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Ramelius Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Ramelius Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.