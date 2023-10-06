Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 395,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

