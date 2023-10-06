ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.40. 2,370,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 23,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

