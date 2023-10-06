Continuum Finance Trading Up 24.7% This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $41,001.23 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

