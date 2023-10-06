Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $392.80.

NYSE COO traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $309.86. The stock had a trading volume of 202,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,164,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

