Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 168,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,715. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,787. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

