Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

