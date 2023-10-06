Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. 4,402,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,765. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1,513.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $2,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,919,907.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,008 shares of company stock valued at $110,955,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.