Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 926,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

