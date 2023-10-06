Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $21.96 on Friday, reaching $845.82. 939,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $856.23 and a 200-day moving average of $781.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

