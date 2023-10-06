Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

ENTA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 160,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,395. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $62.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 65,946 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.